Local Living: The Museum of Oz, 100th Anniversary of World War I and Carrie Underwood in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The ‘Museum of Oz’ is returning this Saturday to the South Carolina State Museum.

Travel to Oz with daily showings of, the Wizard of Oz 4D experience, enjoy special Oz themed events all month long and adventure through the ‘Magical Maze of Oz’ as you follow the yellow brick road from a Kansas farm all the way to the Emerald city.

The Museum of Oz will be on display through November 3rd.

Travel back in time at the Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum as they commemorate the 100th anniversary of World War I.

The exhibit features pictures and items from the Army’s 30th division which included troops from South Carolina who fought on the war’s western front.

Tickets are $6 for adults, $5 dollars for seniors and military, $3 dollars for youth, and free for those 9 and under. Fans in Columbia will get a chance to see country superstar Carrie Underwood.

Underwood is bringing her ‘Cry Pretty Tour’ to the Capital City. The concert is next Sunday September 29th at 7 pm at Colonial Life Arena. For ticket information, visit coloniallifearena.com.