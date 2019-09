Woman dies after being pinned between two cars during family dispute

Greenville, SC (AP) A Taylor woman has died after she was pinned between two cars during a family dispute over the weekend.

Greenville County authorities say 52 year-old Barbara Nikisch was standing next to the passenger door of one car, when another crashed into it pinning her in between the two.

Family members have not said what led to the crash or the dispute.

The incident remains under investigation.