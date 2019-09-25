Birthright Columbia to offer volunteers training to aid women and girls with unexpected, problem pregnancies

Columbia,SC(WOLO)— Pro-life emergency pregnancy service is set to begin training for office volunteers.

These are Individuals who provide one-on-one assistance to girls and women who may be looking for advice, or support as they are faced with an unplanned or a problem pregnancy.

The two-part training sessions will be held Thursday, October 17th and Tuesday, October 22nd at 6:00 p.m. at the office located at 1316 Richland Street.

For more information on how you can get involves email: georgia@birthrightofcolumbia.org