Corn maze to feature face of UNCC student killed while tackling school shooting suspect

Charlotte, NC (CNN) — A corn maze in North Carolina is honoring a victim of the University of North Carolina Charlotte shooting.

Riley Howell and one other student were killed earlier this year in that shooting.

Howell is deemed a hero after he tackled the gunman at UNCC.

The maze in Canton, North Carolina includes a portrait of Howell, and the word hero.

His family members will be at the opening of the Cold Mountain corn maze.