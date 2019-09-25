Deputies investigating shooting that injured 17-year-old

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that injured a 17-year-old driver after he sustained a gunshot wound.

According to investigators, on Wednesday morning around 12 a.m. the teen drove through the intersection of Reona Avenue and Wilma Court then unidentified individuals began firing shots.

A preliminary investigation indicates the incident was random.

“Any time there is a shooting incident like this in a residential area, innocent people could get hurt,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.

“And although the victim was not seriously injured,” he said, “this should not have happened in the first place.”

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.