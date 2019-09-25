Get your belly ready for the 46th annual Irmo Okra Strut this weekend!

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready for a delicious weekend for the whole family at the 46th annual Irmo Okra Strut!

The event kicks off this Friday and Saturday at 7507 Eastview Drive.

Celebrate 46 years of the Irmo Okra Strut with the family with performances from Terence Young & The Finesse Band and Edwin McCain, along with some delicious okra of course.

For more information on parking and event times, visit the Irmo Okra Strut’s website by clicking here.