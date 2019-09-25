Postal worker shot and killed while on delivery route

Williamsburg Co., SC (WOLO) —Authorities in Williamsburg County are searching for whoever shot and killed a postal worker while she was on the job.

64 year old Irene Pressley was found dead Monday in Kingstree after authorities say she was shot while on her delivery route.

Law enforcement says it’s unclear whether she was inside a mail carrier’s vehicle when she was shot. The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t announced a suspect or a motive in the shooting death, but the corners office says it appears to be a homicide.