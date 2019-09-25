Second man charged with murder in connection with Sumter gas station shooting

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) — A second man is charged with murder in connection to a gang-related shooting that happened early September at the Sunoco gas station on Broad Street, according to the Sumter Police Department.

Police identified 23-year-old Joquell Myers as the man who shot and killed 30-year-old Gregory Middleton at the convenience store.

RELATED: Man injured in gas station shooting in Sumter, charged with murder

Myers is charged with attempted murder, unlawful carry of a firearm and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Myers is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

RELATED: Gas station shootings in Sumter tied to rival gang activity, police say

Police are continuing to search for 27-year-old Keyone McGee, who is wanted on a unrelated family court bench warrant.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.