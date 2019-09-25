Surveillance video released of 11 year old who drove 200 miles to meet man from Snapchat

(CNN) — We have an update to a story we first brought you last night right here on ABC Columbia News. new details are being released and so are surveillance images of the 11-year-old boy police say took his brother’s car to drive 200 miles alone.

Police say the young boy’s goal was to live with a man he met on the social media app Snapchat. The boy back home safe tonight and police are speaking out about the importance of parents talking with their children about the dangers of social media.

Anne Emmerson Reports.