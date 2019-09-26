A look at previous Presidents impeached in US History

(CNN) — If President Trump is impeached, he will not be the first.

Two Presidents have been impeached previously, President Andrew Johnson and President Bill Clinton.

President Johnson was impeached in 1868 after he vetoed legislation that would guarantee rights for those freed from slavery.

President Clinton was impeached in 1998 accused of high crimes and misdemeanors in the wake of the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

Neither President Johnson nor President Clinton were convicted.

President Richard Nixon never faced impeachment, rather resigning in the face of overwhelming evidence.