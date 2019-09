BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Beaufort film society announced extras are wanted for the upcoming feature film “Stars Fell on Alabama.

100 extras are needed for filming in Beaufort and Bluffton.

Filming for the romantic comedy will take place between November 10 and 23.

Anyone interested should email sfoaxtras@gmail.com.

Anyone interested is asked to include an email address, phone number, and a picture or brief physical description.