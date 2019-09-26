GM Workers remain furloughed as strike enters second week

(CNN) — Thousands of auto workers remain furloughed as the strike against general motors continues.

The strike is now in its second week.

The United Auto workers and GM say the two sides are making progress on key issues and are getting closer to a tentative deal.

Strikers for the first time became eligible for modest strike benefits of $250 dollars a week.

The strike benefits will cost the union about $12.5 million dollars a week.

Analysts say the company is losing $ 2 million dollars a day because of the strike.