J-Lo, Shakira to headline Super Bowl halftime show

(CNN) — Next year’s Super Bowl halftime show will feature two of the biggest names in entertainment right now — Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

The singers made the announcement on Twitter Thursday. The super bowl is set for February second 2020 in Miami.

Both singers have sold over 75 million records through out their careers. J-LO is enjoying box office success with her movie hustlers -which could win her some awards.

And Shakira just rapped up a world tour. They both say this super bowl performance will be a dream come true.