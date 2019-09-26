Local Living: Museum fun in the Midlands

Edventure Children’s Museum is kicking off national fire prevention week by hosting ‘Tame the Flame’.

EdVenture Children’s Museum and Office of the State Fire Marshal welcomes you Saturday from 9 am – 3 pm.

The event includes a Dalmatian Station, with a simulated fire station and fire truck.

Families can also plan and practice an escape from a home fire.

The cost is free with museum admission.

For more details click here: https://www.edventure.org/columbia/calendar

And are you ready to follow the yellow brick road?

The South Carolina State Museum is hosting the Museum of Oz this Saturday.

“Oz” events include The Wizard of Oz 4-D Experience™, enjoy special OZ themed events all month long and adventure through the Magical Maze of Oz as they follow the Yellow Brick Road from a Kansas farm all the way to the Emerald City.

The 4D and Planetarium Shows run through November 3.

Museum officials say Saturdays in Oz will kick off, this Saturday, Sept. 28 and end Oct. 26.

For details click here scmuseum.org