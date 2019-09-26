McDonald’s to test new plant-based burger

(CNN) — McDonald’s wants to know if it can turn big mac attacks into big plant attacks.

The golden arches is joining a growing list of fast food restaurants in experimenting with plant-based meat. Starting Monday, a select few mickey d’s customers can try a PLT burger — that’s plant, lettuce, tomato.

The trial run will only last 12 days — and it’s happening at just 28 locations in Ontario, Canada. It’s still a huge win for beyond meat — which is supplying the test patties.

Many analysts believed McDonald’s would partner with Nestle to make a vegan burger in North America. The Swiss company supplied patties for a similar burger McDonald’s only sold in Germany.

Burger king conducted similar testing of its plant-based impossible whopper; before rolling it out nation-wide last month.