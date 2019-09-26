South Carolina councilman passes away

By Matt Dillane

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A councilman for Berkeley County has passed away, according to the county.

The Berkeley County Public Information Office said Thursday that County Councilman Kevin Cox died.

Councilman Cox had served District 1 since January of 2017. Before this, he was a councilman at the City of Hanahan.

He was also a retired Federal Special Agent with the Internal Revenue Service prior to entering public service in Hanahan in 2006.

He and his wife, Janet, graduated from Hanahan High School before obtaining degrees from The College of Charleston. Councilman Cox’s three daughters were also graduates of Hanahan High School.

“Kevin Cox was not only a colleague, but also a dear friend. He was a true public servant who worked tirelessly for Hanahan and all of Berkeley County. His passion for the community was evident from the minute you met him. Cox was a family man above all else, who was focused on improving the lives of those around him. On behalf of County Council, our condolences are with his family and friends who are experiencing a tremendous loss right now,” Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb said in a statement.