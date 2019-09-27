Coroner identifies man killed during officer-involved shooting

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal officer-involved shooting where a man died after shooting at law enforcement early Friday morning.

Chad Huggins, 28, of Gaston was pronounced dead at an area hospital as a result of a gunshot wound.

Huggins autopsy has been scheduled for Sunday, September 29.

SLED is continue to investigate.