Gamecocks announce exhibition game against Columbia International

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Gamecock men’s basketball team will host Columbia International University in a free admission exhibition contest on Oct. 30, at Colonial Life Arena. Tip time for the matchup is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes to the game versus the Rams for trick-or-treating with Cocky on the concourse at halftime (clear plastic bags for candy collection will be provided). Also, any children that wear their costume to the exhibition will receive two free tickets to the men’s basketball regular-season opener set for Nov. 6 versus North Alabama at Colonial Life Arena.

** Note regarding costumes: no masks or props will be permitted inside Colonial Life Arena. If bringing your own trick-or-treat bag, please make sure it adheres to the Arena’s clear bag policy.

Season tickets for the upcoming 2019-20 season of Gamecock men’s basketball are currently on sale. Prices remain unchanged from last season, with full season packages starting for as low as $69 for the popular Mobile Pass season ticket. Fans can purchase lower level season tickets for $260 (Gamecock Club membership required for sections 104-106, 113-115), the Coke Family Sections are available for $600 (four tickets) and upper level tickets are available (no Gamecock Club membership required) for $90 in the baseline value sections, and $200 in other sections. University Faculty/Staff members receive a 20% discount on lower level and upper level ticket prices.