WATCH: Will Muschamp, Ernest Jones discuss Gamecocks’ upcoming bye week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The South Carolina Gamecocks’ (2-3, 1-2) win over Kentucky Saturday night was big for multiple reasons. It was USC’s first conference win of the season. It was the first time the Gamecocks had beaten the Wildcats since Will Muschamp took over as head coach.

It was also a much-needed momentum boost for a team heading into a bye week, and the confidence to know it can handle the daunting test on the other side.

With a few players banged up at this point in the season, the by week presents the perfect chance to get the whole team back to 100 percent health. The win heading into the bye week gives the Gamecocks confidence as they have an extra seven days to prepare for the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs on Oct. 12.

After the Kentucky win, coach Muschamp and linebacker Ernest Jones spoke with the media about how much this bye week helps the team at this point in the season.