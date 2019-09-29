WATCH: Will Muschamp, players break down week five win over Kentucky

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Under the bright lights of Williams-Brice Stadium, the Gamecock defense put on its best performance in recent memory, holding the Kentucky Wildcats to just seven points en route to a 24-7 victory.

This is the first SEC win of the season for the Gamecocks, who improve to 2-3 overall on the year. This win also snaps a five-year losing streak for South Carolina against Kentucky.

After a disappointing rushing performance on the road last week against Missouri, Tavien Feaster and Rico Dowdle both turned in explosive performances. Feaster finished with 112 yards and two touchdowns, and Dowdle finished with 101 yards and a touchdown.

Click the video above to hear what coach Muschamp and the players had to say after the win.