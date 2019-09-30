Man accused of fatally shooting SC postal worker is arrested

WILLIAMSBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO/ABC 7) – Williamsburg County deputies say they’ve arrested a man accused in the homicide of a USPS postal worker this month.

Authorities say Trevor Seward, 22, has been charged with the murder of Irene Pressley on September 23 in Andrews.

According to investigators, Pressley was found shot multiple times while doing her route.

Deputies say a fingerprint located on a USPS parcel recovered from the crime scene belong to Seward.

According to ABC 7 news, police say Seward was seen before the shooting with an AR-15, and multiple 223 shell casings were found at the scene on Senate Road.

Authorities say a possible motive has not been disclosed.

According to officials at Henryhand Funeral Home in Kingstree, Pressley was laid to rest Saturday.

Seward is being held at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.