(CNN) — Get a big mac from McDonald’s for a penny!

DoorDash is giving away a million McDonald’s big macs for a penny plus a fee through Friday.

Get the double-decker sandwich at DoorDash.com or on the app using promo code 1mbigmac.

Fees start at $2.99. You’ll also be automatically entered into the sweepstakes to win $1 million.

The offer is good while supplies last.