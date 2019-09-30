Scientists find possible key to altering avocado DNA

(CNN) — Listen up guacamole fans — it looks like science is saving the avocado from climate change.

Scientists in the US and Mexico have mapped the DNA sequences of several types of avocados, including the popular has variety. That now means avocados can be designed to survive higher temperatures and drought.

It’s too soon to start looking for genetically modified avocados, partly because avocado trees can take at least three years to mature. And many environmental advocacy groups oppose genetic alterations saying they increase pesticide use as well as unwanted changes in nutrition.