Several beached whales die after becoming stranded along Edisto beach

Edisto Beach, SC (CNN) — A sad sight over the weekend for beach goers. Four whales died Saturday morning after they became stranded along Edisto Beach.

Police say one of the Piolot whales was dead before crews arrived, and that the others needed to be euthanized because they were all believed to be sick or injured to recover.

Officials say attempting to return the living whales back to the water would likely have prolonged their suffering.

Wildlife crews said two of the whales were adults while the other two were juveniles.