SpaceX unveils rocket ship that will take people, cargo to the moon

(CNN) – SpaceX says it has developed the rocket ship that’s going to carry people and cargo to the moon.

Over the weekend Elon Musk unveiled the SpaceX Starship, a reusable spacecraft capable of making interplanetary trips.

The “Starship” and its super heavy booster is expected to be able to carry up to 100 people to the moon or other destinations.

SpaceX is expected to test the new ship in the next few months and could start carrying passengers as early as next year if all goes well.