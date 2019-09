SUMTER SC (WOLO)- Sumter Police are investigating an early morning shooting death.

According to officials the incident happened around 2:47 am Monday.

Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker has identified the victim as McKenize Stewart, 42 of Dingle Street.

Authorities say Steward was pronounced dead at Prisma Health Tuomey from an apparent gunshot wound.

This incident is under investigation.

