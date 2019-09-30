Wonnum, Charlton earn SEC weekly honors

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After earning their first SEC win of the season over the weekend, the Gamecocks saw two players garner Player of the Week honors from the conference monday morning. Defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum was named the Defensive Player of the Week, and punter Joseph Charlton was named the Special Teams Player of the Week.

Wonnum was a menace for Kentucky’s offense all game on Saturday, posting a career-high three sacks and causing a total of 25 yards lost for the Wildcats. He was a major catalyst in the Gamecocks only allowing 212 total yards — their lowest as a defense since 2012. This is his first time winning the Defensive Player of the Week award from the SEC.

Charlton was called upon nine times to punt against Kentucky, with an average distance of 51.2 yards per punt. This was a huge factor in the Wildcats’ average starting position to be on their own 23-yard line on offense. Charlton is currently second in the nation with a 49.8 yards per punt average this season.

South Carolina returns to action on Oct. 12 when the Gamecocks travel to Athens, Ga. to take on the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs at noon.