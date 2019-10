FAA to test if smaller plane seats are safe

(CNN) – The FAA will soon start testing if shrinking seat sizes are safe.

The agency will run 12 days of live testing in November with 720 volunteers simulating emergency evacuations to see if different amounts of legroom impact evacuation time.

By federal mandate, an evacuation should take no longer than 90 seconds.

The FAA will then use the test results to come up with seat space standards.