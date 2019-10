Pilot says small plane makes crash landing ran out of gas

Horry Co., SC (WPDE) — Authorities say the pilot of a private plane that made a crash landed this Tuesday was not seriously injured.

Horry County Fire Rescue say the single engine plane ran into a field of trees not far from highway 1905 in the area of Longs. The pilot says the cause of the abrupt landing was simply because of running out of gas.