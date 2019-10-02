Deputies searching for two people of interest of fatal shooting in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking in the public’s help in finding two men who may have information about a fatal shooting.

Antoine Johnson, 36, and Benjamin Wright,30, both of Orangeburg, may have knowledge about a shooting that took place on September 21st.

Investigators were called out around 6:30 a.m. that day after receiving calls about a shooting that would leave a 34-year-old Orangeburg man dead.

Witnesses said that after work they arrived at a Corona Drive location where they heard a female voice nearby calling for a male “to just get in the car,” according to the report.

Before exiting their vehicle, the witnesses heard multiple gunshots. The drive of the car sped off after realizing a passenger had been hit.

That victim is believed to have been shot after being in the line of fire.

However, as investigators were speaking with that victim, another victim was brought in from the same incident. That victim later died of his injuries.

If anyone has any information on the location of Wright or Johns, they are asked to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.