Gamecocks to be featured on national television 15 times this season

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball fans can watch their Gamecocks play on national television at least 15 times in 2019-20, the SEC office announced today. The Gamecocks will be featured as many as six times on the ESPN family of networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU) with another nine games airing on SEC Network.

Up to five of the ESPN-originated games are set for Colonial Life Arena, from which the national audience can enjoy the passionate fan support that has made the Gamecocks the national leader in average attendance each of the last five seasons. SEC Network will be in Columbia for four nationally televised games with the remaining non-televised home games available on SECN+ via the ESPN app.

ESPN’s coverage of South Carolina tips off early again this season with the Gamecocks’ game at Maryland (Nov. 10) set for a 3 p.m. tipoff. ESPN2 will air as many as five other games – Mississippi State (Jan. 20), Tennessee (Feb. 2), UConn (Feb. 10), possibly at Kentucky (Feb. 23) and Texas A&M (Mar. 1). The broadcast of the Feb. 23 game at Kentucky may move to SEC Network with final assignments to be determined closer to the game date.

SEC Network has picked up nine Gamecock games – four at home (Duke on Dec. 19, Kentucky on Jan. 2, Auburn on Feb. 13 and Vanderbilt on Feb. 17) and five on the road (Alabama on Jan. 5, Vanderbilt on Jan. 12, Missouri on Jan. 16, Georgia on Jan. 26 and at Arkansas on Feb. 6). SEC Network coverage of the opening night of league play – Jan. 2 – will be whip around coverage of all SEC games.

All games of the SEC Tournament will be broadcast from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. The first three days of games will air on SEC Network with ESPNU showing the semifinals on Sat., Mar. 7, and ESPN2 picking up Sunday’s final at 2 p.m. ET.

All games on ESPN networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and SEC Network) are also available through the ESPN app, which is accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices nationwide at no additional cost to fans who receive their high-speed internet connection or video subscription from an affiliated service provider.

All Gamecock home game tipoff times have also been finalized. Colonial Life Arena will host 10 weeknight games this season with five games set for Sunday afternoons.