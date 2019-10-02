New leads could help deputies find Kershaw Co. man missing for more than a year

William "Bill" Black was last seen on or around August 15, 2018 in East Camden

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) —Deputies from the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office have been searching for an East Camden man who has been missing for more than a year.

Even though the search for William “Bill” Black has not resulted in the discovery of his whereabouts, a recent death of a potential suspect could bring new information forward.

Alan Black, Bill’s younger brother, first reported his brother missing after he did not hear from him for at least six weeks. Alan said he and his brother would talk on the phone at least once a week.

“At first I thought maybe he was working or doing his own thing for a little bit. After a while, I knew something was wrong,” Alan said.

For more than a year, Alan has been in close contact with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office to try and find his brother.

Kershaw County deputies have been looking throughout East Camden, included in the wooded areas by Hermitage Pond. Both the Richland and Kershaw County Coroner’s Offices have been assisting the investigation.

Sheriff Lee Boan says his team is looking into a friendship Bill had with a potential suspect.

“[Black and the suspect] hung around each other, they knew each other, they had their ups and downs. Bill did have some health issues, and if they had gotten into an argument, if they gotten into a fight or something, it wouldn’t have taken much for Bill to succumb to his injuries,” Sheriff Boan said.



Police reports say some witnesses heard about an altercation between Black and the suspect around the time he went missing.

Authorities say the potential suspect, whose name was not released by the Sheriff’s Office, was murdered a couple of weeks ago.

Sheriff Boan believes this could lead to more people anonymously giving them leads to his whereabouts.

“This person is no longer here, this suspect’s no longer here. Someone could come forward, tell us what happened, tell us where Bill’s at. We can’t charge nobody who is no longer with us,” Sheriff Boan said.

Family members say the last year has been emotionally draining, and if anyone could come forward with information, it would help them heal.

“Having Bill and bringing him home, laying him to rest in a respectable manner will give the family some closure. So if anybody knows anything or just a general area or any little small piece. Clear your conscience. Come forward. Be a good person. Do the right thing,” Alan said.

If anyone has any information that could help the investigation, call the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 1 888 Crime SC.