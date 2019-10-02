Two teens charged with making threats at separate schools in Lexington Co.

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — Two teens are charged in separate and unrelated incidents with making threats to students at their respective schools, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

One of the males attends Carolina Springs Middle School. The 13-year-old made a statement Sept. 30 to another student he was going to “shoot up the school then shoot himself,” according to an incident report.

The other male, 12, attends Pine Ridge Middle School. He threatened to bring a gun to school and use it against another student Tuesday in a Monday night social media post, according to an incident report.

Both males were released to the custody of their parents after being charged.

They will appear in a Lexington County Family Court at a later date.