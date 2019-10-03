Deputies searching for three masked subjects accused of robbing Sumter business

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) — The Sumter Police Department is asking to identify three people who robbed a business on the 1100 block of Pocalla Road around midnight on October 1.

The subjects left the building as the business owner arrived on scene after he was notified that the alarm system had been activated.

Approximately $750 in damage was caused to the building when a brick was thrown through the front glass door and about $3,000 in stereo equipment was taken from the store.

The subjects’ faces were covered during the incident but anyone who recognizes anything about the three subjects, such as clothing and mannerisms, or has any information about this incident is asked to call (803) 436-2007 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Pocalla-Road-Burglary-4 Search for subjects accused of robbing business in Sumter/ Source: SCSO

Pocalla-Road-Burglary-9 Search for subjects accused of robbing business in Sumter/ Source: SCSO

Pocalla-Road-Burglary Search for subjects accused of robbing business in Sumter/ Source: SCSO



