First ever Cayce Starbucks opens its doors

Cayce,SC (WOLO)— According to Starbucks website The Starbucks in Cayce is now open and ready for business.

The coffee chain is located near the Taco Bell and Captain D’s Seafood restaurant at 727 Knox-Abbott Drive. The first Starbucks location ever built in the Cayce community.

For some, Starbucks stores are a just a place gran a hot or iced coffee, for others its a place to have neetings and conversation on with family and friends over a little java.

Regradless of your reason for swinging by the popular coffee spot, the company website says, Starbucks customers can come enjoy “quality service”, ” an inviting atmosphere” while “enjoying an exceptional beverage”. The website goes on to say,

And, if you can’t get enough of the piping hot drink for a short time, now you can enjoy a paycheck from them as well. According to SnagAJob.com there are several employment opportunities within he barista, but they are going fast.

So, the next you’re grabbing your cup of joe on the go, working for the company or just enjoying thensmell of fresh brewed coffee beans, Starbucks wants you to keep in mind that “When you buy Starbucks® coffee you’re helping support the farmers worldwide who grow it— improving communities and livelihoods and protecting the future of sustainable coffee.”