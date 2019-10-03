“Heroes Day” honors two officers killed in Florence County shooting last year

(Courtesy: FCSO/Facebook) Sgt. Terrence Carraway

(Courtesy: FCSO) Investigator Farrah Turner



FLORENCE CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Officials have declared every October 3 “Heroes Day” to honor two officers that were killed and multiple officers wounded during last year’s shooting.

The proclamation of “Heroes Day” will be presented to the families of Florence County Sheriff’s Investigator Farrah Turner and Florence Police Sergeant Terrence Carraway at a ceremony today.

The ceremony takes place at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m., with Governor Henry McMaster scheduled to be the guest speaker.

Florence County deputies say on October 3, 2018, Fred Hopkins shot at police officers he knew were coming to his home to question his son, Seth Hopkins, in a criminal sexual assault case.

Authorities say Turner and Carraway were killed in the shooting.

According to investigators, Fred Hopkins is charged with two counts of murder.

The Florence County council approved the proclamation at a meeting in September.

Stay with ABC Columbia for more coverage on the ceremony.