Local Living: Fall Festival and Art Along the Trail

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There’s a lot happening in the Midlands this week, our Crysty Vaughan is here with a look Local Living.

The Lourie Center is hosting a Fall Festival on Friday, October 4 from 9 am to 1 pm.

If you’re interested, its free and open to the public.

This annual event features a senior wellness expo flu shots, a free lunch, and music and entertainment.

For more information just click here: https://louriecentersc.com/fallfestival/

Art will be on display this weekend at River Front Park.

This Saturday, October 5. from 11am-4pm ‘Art Along the Trail’ will feature an interactive visual and performing art experience.

Artists will be staged in the grassy area next to the amphitheater on Laurel Street.

The event is free.

For more information click here https://www.columbiasc.net/parks-recreation/calendar