Midlands man held in Turkish prison for 2 years speaks to area students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Midlands students received a lesson in perseverance today.

Andrew Brunson spent two years in a Turkish prison after being falsely accused of terrorism.

After a worldwide prayer movement and pressure from the U.S. Brunson was released in October of last year.

Today he shared his message with students at his Alma Mater, Ben Lippon which he graduated from in 1985.