Mom finds unique way to get neighborhood speeders near school bus stop to pump the breaks

(CNN) — A woman in Ohio is taking a unique approach to keeping her neighborhood safe.

she was having trouble getting drivers to slow down, so she channeled her inner unicorn!

The mother has been donning a unicorn costume and holding a sign urging drivers to slow down near her children’s bus stop. She says her campaign has been getting good feedback from kids and other parents.

Police on the other hand are not as excited about her campaign claiming her dancing and costume can distract drivers.