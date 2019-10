Real estate agent finds way to ‘scare up’ business to sell house

Lansing, MI (CNN) A real estate agent in Lansing, Michigan decided to use some spooky tactics to generate buzz while selling a house.

In the pictures of the home the agent included the ‘Ghostface’ character from the ‘Scream’ movies.

and it’s working!

The agent says the listing has generated so much interest that he’s scheduled several private showings.