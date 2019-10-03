Remembrance Ceremony on newly designated ‘Heroes Day’ honors Florence officers killed one year ago

Oct. 3 is now and will forever be Heroes Day in South Carolina, to honor the officers killed and wounded in a shooting one year ago.

Florence, S.C. (WOLO) — Oct. 3 is now Heroes Day in South Carolina, to honor the officers killed and wounded in a shooting one year ago. The new designation remembers Florence Co. Sheriff Investigator Farrah Turner and Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway.

A Remembrance Ceremony was held at the Performing Arts Center at Francis Marion University on the anniversary of their deaths. It was a celebration of their lives.

“Just a day of remembrance for all of us, honoring the seven that were involved in that tragic day. And especially the two that lost their lives during that ambush,” said Sanovia Arceneaux, adopted sister of Carraway.

The shooting happened one year ago.

“A hard experience. But through pain comes gain,” said Herbert Goodwin, brother of Farrah Turner.

The Remembrance Ceremony honored not only Turner and Carraway, but also the five officers who were wounded in the shooting, as well as all first responders and law enforcement officials.

“I just hope and pray that it continues on. That those who serve and who’ve given their lives to make our communities a better place that they’re never forgotten,” said Goodwin.

Local officials designated Oct. 3 as ‘Heroes Day,’ to celebrate the lives of those who have served.

“It’s a wonderful day. It’s an amazing day. And it shows that you’re not forgotten,” said Goodwin.

One year later, the community continues to cope and grow in the aftermath of the tragedy.

“Being together as a family, and a community also. It’s not just about us, it’s about everyone that was affected coming together to celebrate the lives of them. And just to try to build a stronger Florence,” said Daniel Blathers, brother of Carraway.