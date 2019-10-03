Study: Coastal living better for your mental health

(CNN) — It’s not your imagination — spending time by the ocean is good for your well-being.

A new study of 26, 000 people found those living closer to England’s coastline had better mental health than those who lived further inland.

The head researcher for the study says evidence supports the idea that people in poorer households living close to the coast experience fewer symptoms of mental health disorders.

An environmental psychologist at the University of Exeter said the research could play a pivotal role in getting governmental action to protect coastal areas.

For more information, check out the newest edition of ‘Health and Place.’