The Fresh Market hosting national holiday hiring event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — More companies are bracing for this years holiday rush.

The Fresh Market announced today it will hold a holiday hiring event at all store locations, including the two Columbia locations, on October 18th and 19th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Qualified applicants will have the opportunity to receive on-the-spot interviews.

The company says though jobs are seasonal, they hope some will build a career out of the opportunity.

To apply, visit careers.thefreshmarket.com