Woman charged with murder after fatally stabbing her boyfriend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A 29-year-old Columbia woman is charged after being accused of fatally stabbing a male acquaintance, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Amber Manning, is charged with murder in the death of 47-year-old Jamaine McFadden. The victim was pronounced deceased at a local hospital shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

After an autopsy conducted today, Coroner Watts determined that McFadden died from complications of a stab wound to the right leg. McFadden was transported to the hospital on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, the day of the incident.

According to investigators, McFadden’s girlfriend, Manning stabbed him in the leg during an argument while on Tremont Avenue.

Manning is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.