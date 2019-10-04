NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County deputies and school district of Newberry officials say there’s no shooting threat against the school or a person at Mid Carolina High School on Friday.

Authorities say they were made aware of rumors on various forms of social media, that warned people about an active shooter threat at the high school.

According to investigators, they are looking into where the rumors started and plan to press charges against anyone that initiated the rumors.

Deputies say they are working with school resource officers, school administrators, among others to investigate this incident.

Officials say extra law enforcement will be at Mid Carolina High School in the morning.

This incident is under investigation.