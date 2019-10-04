Duo charged after burglarizing Dollar General in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — Two Orangeburg man have been charged after burglarizing a Dollar General in August 2019, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Delonte Daniels, 19, and Aleem Keitt, 21, were each charged with second-degree burglary, grand larceny and malicious injury to real property. Bond was set Friday on Daniels at 9,000 while Keitt will face bond on Saturday.

Keitt was further charged late Friday afternoon with three more counts of second-degree burglary and three counts of malicious injury to real property.

Those charges against Keitt stem from September burglaries at a Family Dollar, a second burglary at the North and Kennerly road Dollar General and yet another Dollar General on Rowesville Road.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called out on August 24 just after 12 a.m. when a concerned citizen called saying two armed subjects had broken into the Dollar General store at the North and Kennerly road junction. The concerned citizen said the masked pair fled in a silver Mazda.

Security video showed two masked and armed males enter the business after shattering a window causing an estimated $1,000 in damages.

Once inside, the subjects stole an undermined amount of cigarettes, cigars, toiletries and clothing.

Meantime, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety was working on burglary cases that would eventually lead to at least one charge by that agency against Daniels.

Keitt was taken into custody on Thursday by OCSO deputies after made a traffic stop on a silver Mazda for a traffic violation. A search of that vehicle turned up items reported stolen from the discount stores, including a large quantity of cigarettes.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators received a Crimestoppers tip that named who was involved in the August burglary.