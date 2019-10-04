Famously Hot SC Pride Festival kicks off this weekend

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina gears up to host the 2019 Gay Pride Festival, that kicks off Friday October 4th. Event organizers are asking for you to come out and help support, celebrate, educate, and advocate for the LGBT community and culture of South Carolina.

The Pride Festival, is held in October each year on Main Street, and event organizers say it is one of the largest outdoor festivals in the city and the largest LGBT event in the state.

The weekend starts out with a night time parade down Main street that is sure to light up the heart of downtown.

For the 30th year, Famously Hot SC Pride will again host the night-time parad to officially Kick-Off the South Carolina Pride Festival.

Get Lit Night-Time Parade will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, starting at 7 pm. At the end of the parade, there will be a dance party and concert celebration on Main Street.

The party doesn’t stop there. Come back out and join in celebrations Saturday October 5th, 2019 with an all day extravaganza.

The day will begin at 12noon to 9PM along the Main Street corridor. Enjoy street vendors, musical guests, special performances, and what a better way to show your pride than with a street dance festival.

And you can share your fun with the capital city by posting your pictures to social media using the hashtag #FamouslyHotSCPride

