Florida bar pulls $14k off walls to donate for Dorain recovery in Bahamas

(CNN) – A bar in Florida is donating thousands of dollars to the Bahamas for Hurricane Dorian relief and collecting all that money was not very hard.

For years, customers have been leaving dollar bills on the walls of the Siesta Key Oyster Bar in Sarasota.

Once the staff saw the damage left in the nearby Bahamas by Hurricane Dorian, they decided to take down the money and donate it.

Nearly $14,000 was collected. It took the staff a month to get the bills off the walls.