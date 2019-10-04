Lexington County firefighter dies in line of duty

abccolumbiasitestaff,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Lexington County Fire Services says one of its firefighter has died in the line of duty.

The County of Lexington confirms on Twitter saying the death occurred on Friday afternoon.

The press conference will be happening at 7 p.m.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates.

Categories: Local News, News

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts