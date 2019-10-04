Lexington County firefighter dies in line of duty

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Lexington County Fire Services says one of its firefighter has died in the line of duty.

The County of Lexington confirms on Twitter saying the death occurred on Friday afternoon.

The press conference will be happening at 7 p.m.

LCFS officials will be holding a press conference at 7 p.m. regarding the line of duty death of a LCFS firefighter Friday afternoon. Media can report to 407 Ball Park Road in Lexington for media briefing. pic.twitter.com/PnJa65ePCX — @CountyofLexington (@CountyLex) October 4, 2019