Richland Library (Main) hosts ‘Breaking Barriers’ job fair

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Job seekers listen up!

Today, Friday October 4th, the United Way and the Richland County Library will host the Breaking Barriers employment resource fair.

If you plan on attending you will have access to more than 30 employers and employment resource providers who will be on hand at the library’s main location which is located at 1431 Assembly St, Columbia, SC 29201, in downtown Columbia.

This is the fourth year the library has held the event which free and open to the public.

The event kicks off at 9AM and will run until 12 noon. For more information on the job opportunity click here